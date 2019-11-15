The body of a missing 37-year-old kayaker was recovered Friday from the Waccamaw River, authorities said.
S.C. Department of Natural Resources officers pulled Wade Barnes' body from the river near Peachtree Landing in Socastee, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said in a news release.
Barnes, who was living in the Surfside Beach area, was reported missing Nov. 7.
The case has been ruled an accidental drowning.
