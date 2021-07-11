South Carolina Department of National Resources divers have recovered a body from the river at Yauhannah Landing, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
De’Quan Casey was found late Saturday afternoon in what has been ruled an accidental drowning, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
Casey, 26, of Hemingway, had been seen swimming deep in the Great Pee Dee River Saturday, at one point going under without resurfacing.
SCDNR was notified of the incident around noon Saturday.
