Authorities recovered the body of one boater from the Intracoastal Waterway Monday morning, a day after crews began searching for two missing men.
City of North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said two men had been riding on a pontoon boat when they hit the wake of another boat. That caused one man to fall into the water and another man jumped in to help him, he said.
North Myrtle Beach authorities, the U.S. Coast Guard, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Horry County Fire Rescue began searching for missing boaters Sunday in Palmetto Harbor.
Dowling said the bodies were recovered around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Authorities have not released the identities of the boaters.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.