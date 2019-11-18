Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Monday afternoon in Carolina Forest, Horry County Robert Edge said.
The body was found behind the Kroger grocery store on Renee Drive, according to Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov.
Moskov said the agency is responding for a death investigation, and there is no threat to the community at this time.
Check back for updates.
