Eighth-grader Glenn Graves came before the school board tonight to plead with them not to take the Academy of Arts, Science and Technology opportunity away from incoming freshman, as he had worked hard for years for the chance to apply for entry.
Graves did not get his wish.
“I learned about it in the third grade, and I worked my tail off to [try] and get into it,” Graves said to the board. “The year I’m going in, it’s going to be taken away from me.”
The school board voted tonight to make AAST only available to juniors and seniors, and this year’s freshman class will be the last freshman class from now on – but they will be allowed to continue on their current path and graduate from the program.
The motion approved said that STEM programs in base high schools across the district will continue to be expanded, and with the elimination of freshmen and sophomores, there will be more room for juniors and seniors who want to specialize in a specific major at that point.
The vote was met with dejected sighs and some tears from attendees.
“It’s a top ten performing school and you want to change it,” said AAST parent Susan McDonald.
HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey said that when this year’s freshman class applied, there were 570 applicants and only 134 invited, with a final 108 who committed. That left 436 who were denied entry.
Their current enrollment is 626, and proponents of the change said that freshman entry was no longer necessary given the increased STEM opportunities at base high schools.
Vice Chair John Poston said that he is a big supporter of STEM, but he was not convinced that “taking away one of the more successful programs we have in Horry County” was the answer. He felt it was going to be harder to get sophomores to leave their established schools to attend AAST as juniors, versus having students begin as freshman.
“The ninth and tenth grade students are some of our best recruiters,” said District 3 member Ray Winters. “We don’t need to fix what doesn’t really seem to be broken right now.”
Winters argued that the newly-established K-8 STEM programs needed to be given time to take hold before making changes.
District 7 representative Janet Graham thought nothing was wrong with the timing.
“My question is if not now, when?” Graham said. “It’s time to do something different … for the sake of those students who aren’t being represented.”
The vote to move the school to eleventh and twelfth grades passed 7-3, with three "no" votes coming from John Poston, Ray Winters, and Chris Hardwick.
