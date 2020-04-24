Myrtle Beach City Council will consider reopening the city’s public beach access points and instituting rules for city beaches and parking aimed at helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“I’m ready to open the beach,” said Pete Pearce, a member of the city’s Beach Advisory Committee, during their meeting Friday. “I think that without question many people are ready to be able to get down and at least walk on the beach.”
Under the board’s proposal, public beach accesses in the city would reopen May 1.
The committee is an advisory body that makes recommendations to the city council on the city’s oceanfront. The group met Friday through a conference call and voted to send its suggestions to Council.
“We feel like there’s a therapeutic value to opening the beach, and it’s also symbolic that we’re taking a baby step and returning to some sense of normalcy,” Chairman Steve Taylor said.
The committee recommends Myrtle Beach residents with city parking decals being allowed to park at all beach access parking lots in the city limits.
Paid parking would be permitted at beach access lots south of 30th Avenue North. Only residents with city decals could park at lots from 31st Avenue North to 80th Avenue North.
Taylor said the rules can be monitored and eased if they are approved.
Additionally, city police would increase patrols on the beach and work to break up crowding and enforce social distancing rules.
Weather permitting, at least one officer would monitor the beach between 64th Avenue North and 70th Avenue North. Taylor said those parts of the coast are known “hot spots” for large gatherings.
Beaches in the city would be at a double red flag until May 15, meaning swimming beyond waist deep wouldn’t be allowed.
Surfing, paddle boarding and kiteboarding would be permitted in "normally zoned areas."
Officials said they don’t expect the city’s public beach accesses reopening would strain first responders.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that he would allow local governments to decide whether to reopen their public beach accesses starting at noon Tuesday.
North Myrtle Beach leaders voted to open their beach accesses late Monday, but Myrtle Beach officials chose not to.
Public beach accesses in unincorporated Horry County have also reopened.
Surfside Beach also voted to reopen the town’s public beach accesses, but town beaches must only be used for non-stationary exercise activities. The use of paid parking spaces at town lots is restricted to those with town parking decals.
Myrtle Beach leaders are expected to discuss several matters and revisit the city's order on accommodations next week.
"The city council will meet to consider several things that do go to the heart of reopening the economy at their meeting on Tuesday," City Manager John Pedersen said during Friday's committee meeting. "That larger discussion is going on, and I do think that this is a critical component of it."
