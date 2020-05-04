Before the school board’s Class of 2020 graduation brainstorming session tonight, Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey announced to the board and parents that no new assignments will be given to elementary, middle or high school underclassmen after May 15.
Students may continue to complete assignments as needed, and services and supports for English Language Learners and Special Education will continue.
The last day of school will still be June 3, and schools will contact students with information regarding device pickup at a later date.
School board members, principals, and district staffers moved on to virtually put their heads together to narrow down graduation options, while no decision will be made until next Monday.
Out of a plan of ten options compiled from input from parents, students, and principals, the two most popular options for the over 3,000 graduating seniors are having graduations at the respective schools’ home football fields, or at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Both of those options would include sanitization policies, have social distancing guidelines in place, and other safety precautions. Limiting attendees to a certain number or excluding attendees completely was considered. A third graduation alternative will likely be chosen as a backup.
The group ruled out virtual-only graduations, as well as any drive-through or drive-in ceremonies.
“They [principals] want to acknowledge 13 years of hard work … we all want to honor students while conforming with any regulations that DHEC and the CDC share with us as far as safety guidelines,” Maxey said. “We want to celebrate, but protect our students, our parents, and our employees.”
The district plans to meet with their principals this week and have plans for each school outlined by next Monday night’s board meeting so a vote may be taken.
Vann Pennell, principal of Saint James High School, said that graduations are an emotional and rewarding time for principals.
“Watching a senior waiting on the edge of the stage with their head down, waiting for their name to be called…taking the first step and their head comes up, and that smile … it’s what we as principals live for,” Pennell said. “This special moment will not look like it always has in the past.”
Pennell said that no matter what direction the group goes, the safety, health, and wellbeing of all will be their top priority.
Board chairman Ken Richardson said that the state Board of Education has made it clear in their best practices guidelines they will not tolerate any hugging or handshaking, or things of the like during ceremonies.
District 5 member Janice Morreale said the district needs to do their best to give the students some closure.
“On March 13 those children walked out the door and didn’t know, along with everyone else in the school district, that it would be the last day they walked in there,” Morreale said. “No last walk, no signatures in their yearbook, no spring sports.”
Principal of Carolina Forest High School Gaye Driggers read a note from her senior class president, who gave the idea to do individual graduate ceremonies with each graduate’s families only.
Some board members thought that would take too long, and before the end of the meeting the group agreed that the senior class wants to graduate together.
“Some of these kids have spent 12, 13 years together,” said vice chair John Poston. “Whatever we choose to do, make sure we make it about the seniors.”
Other ideas were tossed around, including only having a ceremony with only the senior classes and letting parents and loved ones watch on a live stream via the internet, or some similar hybrid of virtual and in-person traditions.
The consensus was that it is not about the parents, it’s about the students.
District 2 member Sherrie Todd said that some parents in her district told her they were okay with watching a live stream of the graduation from home, as long as their child got to go and walk across the stage.
“Our seniors deserve closure and they are looking for some closure, we can help guide them into that,” said District 7 member Janet Graham.
District 11 member Shanda Allen agreed.
“They haven’t closed that chapter of their book,” Allen said. “Every graduate deserves that moment of closing that chapter and leaving it behind so they can turn that page on the new chapter … to write their story.”
The board members agreed it can’t be one size fits all – what works for Green Sea Floyds High won’t work for Carolina Forest High School, and vice versa.
Also, participation in the graduation ceremonies by all parties would be absolutely voluntary, District 10 member Neil James said, saying that some students or usual volunteers may choose not to attend depending on health conditions, etc.
“Each school should have its own unique thing. Let them express themselves in the way they choose,” Allen said.
Program schools will be working something out with the district for their senior recognition ceremonies and certification recognitions as well.
“We have the opportunity to excel and make this a truly special and groundbreaking experience,” said District 9 member Chris Hardwick. “They didn’t know March 13 would be their last day together.”
Pennell stressed that time is of the essence.
“We will do whatever it takes to do the best for the kids,” Pennell said. “We need time to make sure we do an excellent job in planning it. It cannot happen overnight.”
