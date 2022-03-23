The Black Dog Running Company is opening a new location on Conway’s Main Street in April.

The high-end retailer helps customers select shoes that align with their specific foot-type and walking style.

“Our business is primarily running shoes, but most of our customers are just people on their feet all day,” said Black Dog Manager Diane Costa, listing doctors, nurses and service workers as examples. “They come in to get a comfortable shoe.”

Costa said the Black Dog sales rep first observes customers' walking patterns, then scans their feet to determine their shape and size.

“Sometimes people, if they’re feet [roll in], that tells us that what would be best is a stability shoe,” Costa said. “Rather than rolling in, the wedge inside the shoe will make their foot go straight.

“If people have high arches, there’s different shoes that we know work well for people with high arches,” she said. “Sometimes customers like to have something fill in the arch, but others don’t like to feel anything.”

For beachwear, Black Dog also sells flip-flops that provide extra support, like Oofos and Okas.

Black Dog’s average shoe price is $140. It does not sell boots, heels or dress shoes.

Conway will be the store’s second location; its first opened in April 2012 in The Market Common.

“The owner saw a need for the store out in Conway,” Costa said. “We used to have customers drive a long way to [Market Common] to come.”

The Market Common location will celebrate its tenth anniversary on April 9 with a group run through the mixed-use neighborhood at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be served afterward.

“We typically have runs on Saturday mornings, where people run a 5k or 10k,” Costa said, adding that the Conway location will eventually do the same.

On April 23, the Market Common location will also host a 10-hour ultra — a run longer than a marathon, which spans 26.2 miles — to raise money for the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s K-9 unit.