Big changes are coming to your Myrtle Beach Herald

We’ve got good news!
Starting on Sept. 25, the Myrtle Beach Herald will get a new look, with more news and a larger circulation in Myrtle Beach, Socastee, Surfside Beach, and Murrells Inlet.
The Herald, along with five other weekly papers, a monthly paper, and other annual special publications, is part of the locally-owned MyHorryNews media company. This year, we’re celebrating our 40th anniversary.
For the past six months, we’ve been working to give the Herald a fresh look and more content for readers. We’re excited about the new Herald and hope you will be, too! Rather than a traditional broadsheet in shades of gray, readers can look forward to a tabloid-style paper that’s much easier to handle and read. Our advertisements and award-winning news photography will appear in full color.
Inside, you’ll continue to find news about the city council, county government, and breaking news that you expect. But the expanded Herald will also have more business news, information about local events and entertainment, and interesting features about the people, places, and events unique to our community.
Janet Morgan and Charles Perry are the two dedicated editors who prioritize which news you can see in the Herald. You can reach Perry at charles.perry@myhorrynews.com or leave a message at 843-488-7236. Reach Morgan at janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com. Together with our talented team of reporters, both editors will be covering the topics you’re used to seeing in the Myrtle Beach Herald, plus much, much more!
Advertisers will benefit from our modern distribution plan. Free copies of the paper will be available at grocery stores, convenience stores, and other high-traffic locations. Subscribers who want to continue receiving the Herald in their mailbox can continue to do so at a very affordable price. Random weekly samples will also be sent to non-subscribers. The idea here is to expose our publication and your advertising to as many people as possible, thereby increasing our weekly subscriptions and exposure to more clients.
We have also created digital, and print packages that businesses can tailor to their advertising needs at special introductory rates. Print and digital versions of the Myrtle Beach Herald will reach 70,000+ readers each week.
Advertisers interested in learning more about the new Myrtle Beach Herald should contact our advertising director, Shari Harms, by emailing her at: shari.harms@myhorrynews.com. Shari will connect you with one of our sales representatives who will be glad to assist you with all of your print and digital advertising needs. 2020 Myrtle Beach Herald Media Kit
Subscribers that would like to continue receiving the Herald delivered by mail to their home or business can continue their subscription at a very affordable price. Subscription prices starting at $20 for 6 months.
