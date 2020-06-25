A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Cpl. Tom Vest said the crash was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of 27th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive. A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Vest said the rider of the bicycle is receiving treatment.
Check back for updates.
