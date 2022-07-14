A bicyclist died following a collision Wednesday night in the Forestbrook area of Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Burcale Road near Claypond road, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the SCHP.
Both the bicyclist and a 2014 Honda Accord were traveling west on Burcale Road when the bicyclist made a lane change and was struck by the Honda, Bolt said. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was not injured, Bolt said.
The name of the bicyclist will be released by the Horry County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
