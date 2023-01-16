A bicyclist died after she was struck by a vehicle at a Myrtle Beach intersection on Jan. 2, the Horry County Coroner's Office said in a release.
Officials said Gail Rapp died a day after being hit at the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and Buckingham Avenue in the Market Common area.
Rapp was hit while riding her bicycle around 3 p.m. Jan. 2 and was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center, said Tamara Willard, Horry County chief deputy coroner.
She died Jan. 3 of multiple traumatic injuries from the collision, Willard said.
The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield right of way, said Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
