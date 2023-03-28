The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is asking people to stay safe around the water as the weather grows warmer.
Alligators can be found in nearly any water body in the coastal plain of South Carolina, and the reptiles become more active in warmer weather.
"The mere presence of alligators in or adjacent to their natural habitats in South Carolina is a normal occurrence and not normally an emergency requiring the animal’s removal," SCDNR biologists said in a news release.
If an alligator is spotted in area where it cannot be reasonably expected to get back to water without posing a threat to the surrounding area or is at a location where its presence is an immediate danger such as a school or road, witnesses should contact SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431.
Residents should never attempt to move or capture an alligator by themselves.
Residents are advised to avoid swimming in areas known to harbor alligators, and to only swim in areas designated for swimming.
"Higher levels of human activity found in designated swimming areas typically make alligators keep their distance," SCDNR said in a news release.
South Carolina residents are also advised to avoid swimming at night, as it is when alligators are more active and can mistake splashing noises for prey.
Feeding alligators in South Carolina is illegal, and can teach them to associate people with food and lead to them losing their fear of humans, according to the SCDNR.
Fed alligators will begin to approach humans more often and may become more aggressive in seeking a handout.
Pets should be kept out of the water due to their smaller size and resemblance to the alligator's typical prey.
The SCDNR advises residents to keep leashed pets away from the water and to let go if an alligator grabs a leashed pet.
Alligators less than 4 feet long are typically not large enough to be dangerous to people unless handled.
The SCDNR advises people to avoid approaching alligators of any size, to keep distance away from them and leave the reptiles alone.
