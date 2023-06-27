By KATHY ROPP
Cheers went up in 104 Laurel Street when about 40 people, who were gathered there to support political candidate Autry Benton, saw the final precinct’s tally and it showed that Benton had won the race for Conway City Council’s vacant seat.
But it was close! Benton finished with 760 votes to Kendall Brown’s 726 in unofficial results.
Benton hugged his wife, his daughter and his son when they all saw that he had prevailed in the vote count, and he thanked God for giving him the victory. Brandon Blair, pastor of Langston Baptist Church, then prayed over the family with many of the Benton supporters gathering around.
Benton won the East Conway precinct, Homewood, Jamestown, North Conway 2, Maple, Red Hill, West Conway and Wild Wing, while Brown took Four Mile, North Conway 1, Racepath 1, Racepath 2, early voting and absentee voting.
Benton’s biggest win was North Conway 2 where he won by a vote of 147 to 46. Brown’s biggest win was in Racepath 2 where he drew 136 votes to Benton’s 11.
Voting was slow early in the day, but ended with 1,486 voters casting ballots.
Check myhorrynews.com tomorrow for more information on the race and Thursday in this week’s Horry Independent.
