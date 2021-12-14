Michael T. Benson was sworn in Tuesday morning as the third president of Coastal Carolina University during an outdoor ceremony on campus.
“I am humbled to stand before you today,” Benson said, after being officially sworn in to office by Justice Kay Hearn of the South Carolina Supreme Court. “I’m honored to serve as your third president of Coastal, and in a few short minutes I’ll have the chance to deliver a sort of inaugural address to the real honorees of today – that’s our graduating students.”
The ceremony, held in front of the Singleton Building on campus in Conway and presided over by Provost Dan Ennis, took place just before the university’s December commencement began.
Originally the event was set for September, according to CCU officials.
Alumni and community leaders were in attendance to give their congratulations to Benson, along with his wife Debbie and children Truman, Talmadge, Tatum and Sam. His daughter Emma was unable to attend.
“I’m confident you will enhance Coastal Carolina University … and give new opportunities for partnerships to benefit us all,” Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said.
President of the CCU Alumni Association Kevin Cox also took a moment to show the alumni support for Benson.
“The alumni is committed to this university and to support your vision,” Cox said.
President of the CCU Staff Senate Sandra A. Baldridge-Adrian spoke to the new feeling on campus since Benson’s arrival, referencing his "intentional interactions" with students, staff and beyond.
“Your presence on campus has brought new excitement and energy,” Baldridge-Adrian said.
Student Government Association President Brianna Martin echoed those sentiments.
”During your nearly 12 months on campus, I have been impressed with the energy and kindness you have brought to this university,” Martin said. “You showed me how to be a great listener and a great leader as well.”
Benson, who was sworn in using the Bible that his parents bought him in 1980, said in late 2020 that he planned to be very engaged with the students and let them know his door was always open.
Benson previously served as the 13th president of Eastern Kentucky University from 2013-2020 and was named president emeritus of EKU in December 2019. Before that, he served as the 15th president of Southern Utah University.
