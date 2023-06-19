Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. For more content like this, visit onthegreenmagazine.com.
Ripley’s has added miniature golf to its family attractions in Myrtle Beach, and as you might expect the course is unlike any other.
Ripley’s Crazy Golf is a block from the longstanding Ripley’s Believe It or Not! on Ocean Boulevard between 9th and 10th Avenues North and had a grand opening ribbon-cutting Friday morning.
The three-floor indoor neon glow light course features holes with a zip-line, 360-degree loop, billiards, pinball and Skee-Ball, and is meant to challenge your skills while providing a fun time.
The miniature course is just the second mini golf attraction under the Ripley’s name and first indoor Crazy Golf brand. It opened in conjunction with Ripley’s Illusion Lab and joins Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, Ripley’s Mirror Maze, Believe It or Not!, and the Super Fun Zone arcade along Ocean Blvd.
- Ripley’s Illusion Lab: It’s the second one in the company and allows you to change your perspective, challenge your senses, and spark your curiosity as you engage with optical, photographic, and interactive illusions. Visitors are invited to step into optical trickery and view things from a new and bizarre perspective.
- Ripley’s Haunted Adventure: Find yourself where murder mystery comes alive through the twists and turns of a haunted manor that has been rebuilt for 2023. Can you find the clues needed to catch the killer or will you become the next victim?
- Ripley’s Mirror Maze: Is now bigger and more immersive in 2023 with endless mirrored hallways, infinity rooms, and surprises.
