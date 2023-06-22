Summer is here and keeping cool is an important part to enjoying the season. One of the best ways to chill out is to pick up a cold treat like an ice cream or snow cone.
Throughout the Grand Strand, there are a variety of local businesses that offer different ways to cool off with dessert options.
No matter where you find yourself, whether it be in Conway, Myrtle Beach or the North Myrtle Beach area, there are numerous choices. Many of these are locally owned and operated, and are involved in the community with some having recent expansions.
Stella’s Homemade Ice Cream had its grand opening Saturday at the new location in downtown Conway and the business has been experiencing the surge in traffic firsthand for their products.
Wilson Harry, a key holder at the new location, said it has been non-stop business and that their late hours also helps to bring in customers.
“It’s steady every day, especially on weekends. We also stay open until 10:30 p.m., which I think we are the only place around here that late besides the bars,” Harry said. “We are busy all day, I mean we have people come in the rain, the weather doesn’t matter to them.
“I think people just want ice cream.”
Stella’s also has cakes, milkshakes, sundaes, as well as brownies, said key holder Carly Moore.
“Our cakes are really popular as well as the hot fudge brownie,” she said.
There’s also a special flavor called Chant Monster which is a mix of Oreos, cookie dough and vanilla ice cream dyed teal.
Another popular spot, The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, which just had a recent relocation is also seeing an uptick in summertime business.
Erik Quick, a host at Crazy Mason, said the summer crowds are coming soon, but weekends are pretty busy now.
“The summer crowds come in mid-June, early-July so right around now,” Quick said. “Honestly, though, our weekend nights are our busiest.”
The relocated Crazy Mason also has an expanded menu, including all the original items from the old location plus new ones such as mocktails, snow cones, ice cream nachos and acai bowls.
Quick said while it might be objective, the Crazy Mason’s top three milkshakes are Build me up Buttercup, the Short & Sweet and the Salty but Sweet.
In North Myrtle Beach, a unique spot is Native Joe’s Scoop and Grind, which features a combination of a coffee and ice cream bar. Serving coffee, other hot drinks, ice cream and milkshakes, the location features a cabana-style atmosphere with indoor and outdoor seating. It is located near Barefoot Landing and the Tanger Outlets, which keeps it a close distance for guests to enjoy.
Jessica Rodriguez, a key holder at Native Joe’s, said that tourists make up most of their foot traffic
“[Business] is picking up a lot, we see a lot of tourist and we get really busy in July,” Rodriguez said.
Some of the top flavors at the shop are toasted coconut, salted caramel and cappuccino crunch. The business has also added acai bowls to their regular menu.
Here are spots to visit for a cool treat in Horry County.
Conway area
- Pelican’s SnoBalls, 3502 SC-544, Conway
- THE FREEZE RESTAURANT, 1912 N Main St., Conway
- Stella’s Homemade Ice Cream, 1101 4th Ave., Conway
Aynor
- Cows + Cones Creamery, 524 8th Ave., Aynor
Myrtle Beach area
- Tropical Sno, 1211 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach
- The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, 2461 Coastal Grand Cir., Myrtle Beach
- Kona Ice, 2000 Coastal Grand Cir., Myrtle Beach
- Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, 3784 Renee Dr. Myrtle Beach
- SweetFrog, 3699 Renee Dr., Myrtle Beach
- Sweet Molly’s Creamery, 1205 Celebrity Cir. Unit 145, Myrtle Beach
- Mad Myrtle’s Ice Creamery, 918 S Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach
- Ricciardi’s Italian Ice, 4721 US Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach
- Sugar Life Ice Cream and Candy Bar, 3105 N Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach area
- Daddio’s Ice Cream & Things, 206 7th Ave N., North Myrtle Beach
- Native Joe’s Scoop and Grind, 801 Conway St. North Myrtle Beach
- Sunset Slush of North Myrtle Beach, 301 Sea Mountain Hwy, North Myrtle Beach
- Carolina Quench, 1614 Hwy 17 S, North Myrtle Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.