Building a beach, salary increases for police and firefighters and residential chickens were all topics of discussion as Conway city leaders met in Aiken for budget talks this week.
City staff has proposed a roughly $40.7 million budget for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year with a tax increase of 6% based on the Consumer Price Index.
The upcoming budget could include a 5-mill increase. (This would raise the millage from 82.7 to 87.7.)
If this proposed budget is passed, a home valued at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of $20 from $331 to $351; taxes on a home valued at $150,000 would rise by $30 from $496 to $526; and taxes for a $200,000 home would increase by $40 from $662 to $702.
Staff is still working to balance the budget, which has to be passed before July 1.
Officials discussed departmental requests for the next two fiscal years on Thursday and Friday. Those requests from different departments ranged from new equipment to new positions. Staff and city council members cut some requested items from the budget where they thought were necessary or made modifications to the requests.
As of Friday, city staff is still working to balance the budget. City council must take a final decision on the 2023-24 budget before the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1.
Here’s a breakdown of bigger projects and potential changes throughout departments.
Beach amenity
An inland beach in Conway? Yes, you read that right.
The city is looking into a potential partnership with Santee Cooper, which includes requesting Lake Busbee.
“We think it needs to be an amenity for the city,” said city administrator Adam Emrick.
This project would entail phases and ash pond redevelopment. One ash pond could be developed with a beach where people could kayak, paddle board and have an inland marina with about 100 boat slips.
“Every 5K in the county will be done here,” Emrick said, adding it wouldn’t require road closures. “We’re a river city with an amazing ecological asset that we haven’t showcased.”
Councilman Alex Hyman said the city’s marina is 100% out of space.
The project could be done in phases and would be paid for through a hospitality bond, though some of it could be funded now, Emrick said.
Councilman William Goldfinch added it could eventually extend the Riverwalk to U.S. 501.
As far as the timeline, Emrick said it could be over a year before the city is given property from Santee Cooper.
Police and fire
Police and firefighter salaries were one of the longer discussions Thursday during the budget retreat.
Council discussed raising the starting salary to $40,000 for the upcoming fiscal year and to $42,000 in the 2024-25 fiscal year. Starting police officers make about $37,000 in Conway.
Councilwoman Beth Helms was among council members who were fighting to increase public safety salaries.
“I think they should be paid a little more,” she said.
Councilman William Goldfinch agreed.
“You’re going to pay a kid $15 an hour but you’re going to give a man or a woman a gun and pay them $18,” Goldfinch said.
Councilman Justin Jordan added some recreation department employees make about $31,000.
“I’ll take an eight grand pay cut and empty trashcans before I take a bullet,” Jordan said.
Deputy city administrator John Rogers said Conway firefighters are the lowest paid firefighters in the county. He said staff recommends raising starting firefighter salaries to $38,000 from about $31,000.
The fire department requested 15 new firefighter positions. City staff and council members said they would entertain hiring nine positions, depending on getting a SAFER grant, which the city expects to be notified about this fall. This would save the city about $700,000, staff said.
Chickens in the city
After requests about chickens at residences, city officials are proposing an ordinance that would allow people living in one of the residential districts to have five or less chickens.
Current city rules state it’s illegal throughout most of the city to have chickens, except in rural and industrial zoning districts.
In 2017, the keeping of chickens was added to the industrial zoning district to allow them at Conway High for its agricultural program, city documents state. Since then, interest has grown in residential areas.
“Through the years, the Planning Department has required families to rid of their chickens, and each time it was a difficult thing for families who treated them like pets,” city documents state. “Additionally, with the recent rising cost of eggs, more citizens are considering raising chickens.”
On Thursday, city officials initially proposed 10 chickens on residential properties. That figure could likely go down to five based on council’s input.
No roosters and breeding would be prohibited. And all areas must be kept in “a clean and healthy condition,” records state.
Deputy city administrator Mary Catherine Hyman said the item would have to go through the planning commission and then through council in order to be passed.
“A lot of people want them as pets,” she said.
Some council members said they didn’t see the upside of having chickens and want to keep the same city-like feel without the animals.
“If my neighbor’s got six dogs, what’s the difference,” said councilman Justin Jordan.
Councilman Goldfinch added he could understand it only if it was on property that didn’t have closeby neighbors.
