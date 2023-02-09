Recovery efforts could continue for at least a week after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese balloon off the Myrtle Beach coast Saturday, a U.S. Department of Defense spokesman said.
Two loud booms shook the Myrtle Beach area Saturday afternoon and the explosions could be heard for miles as a U.S. Air Force F-22 shot the large balloon about six miles off the coast.
The balloon – what federal officials are referring to as a surveillance balloon from China – was first spotted over Alaska and days later made it to South Carolina. It passed over Horry County Saturday afternoon.
In a news briefing Monday, Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander with the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, said efforts are ongoing to salvage the high-altitude balloon for the safety and security of those in the local area.
The goal, VanHerck said, is a safe, effective recovery "and to provide as much information as we can to the media, the public, Congress -- everybody that has an interest in what we're actually finding."
The balloon is estimated to be 200 feet tall, weighing a couple thousand pounds, he said.
From the beginning, officials said they had strong indications this was a surveillance balloon. VanHerck said officials took maximum precaution to prevent any intel collection.
“We did not assess that it presented a significant collection hazard beyond what already exists in actionable technical means from the Chinese,” he said.
Though VanHerck said he can’t confirm whether the balloon carried explosives, officials make the assumption that it’s a possibility.
"Anytime you down something like this, we make an assumption that that potential exists," he said. "We did not associate the potential of having explosives with a threat to dropping weapons, those kinds of things, but out of a precaution, abundance of safety for not only our military people and the public, we have to make assumptions such as that."
Officials are currently categorizing the debris and mapping out the area, which they expect to be the size of 15 football fields by 15 football fields, VanHerck said.
VanHerck said that due to ocean currents, some debris could float ashore. If anyone comes in contact with debris, they are asked to call law enforcement.
Lt. Col. Devin Robinson, a spokesman with the U.S. Department of Defense, said recovery efforts could last at least a week, though rough seas and weather could add delays.
The USS Carter Hall ship is leading the efforts along with U.S. Coast Guard cutters providing security, he said.
After the area is mapped out, divers will work to find more debris.
“We’re not significantly close to being done,” Robinson said. “It’s going to be a week or more, at least a week. They continue to get after it.”
Phillip Kendall, a Vietnam War veteran who was at the boat landing in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday as Navy crews were working to receive debris from the balloon, said he hopes the situation doesn’t lead to further international conflict.
“I sure hope it’s just a weather balloon, and not a Chinese spy craft or whatever. We don’t need more diplomatic issues abroad,” Kendall said.
On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport, as well as airports in Charleston and Wilmington.
Dozens of people gathered on the beach in Myrtle Beach to watch the balloon pass by and ultimately be shot down.
Kris Sanders, who watched the balloon around 25th Avenue South, said she's concerned about the possibility of the Chinese using the balloon to gather intelligence.
“It is kind of interesting to see for yourself something that was [over] the United States on the West Coast and it’s over where you live at right now,” she said.
Cathy Roos, a snowbird from Pennsylvania who watched the balloon from the shoreline, said she believes the balloon should have been shot down sooner.
“Why did they let it transverse this country and circle all of our military bases?” she said. “I think [it’s] inappropriate.”
Surfside resident Tanya Garboski, another onlooker, said the entire situation was scary.
“I really think they should’ve tried to contain it if they could,” she said.
But at least one T-shirt vendor had already tried to make the most of the bizarre moment in Myrtle Beach history.
The same day the balloon was shot down, Oceanfront Airbrush on North Ocean Boulevard began selling T-shirts with the phrase, “Bye-Bye Balloon."
