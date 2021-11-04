After a year of canceled camps and sporadic quarantines, Aynor High School and North Myrtle Beach High School marching bands beat the odds to make it to the state band championships in Columbia on Saturday.

“Last season they couldn’t march at all - it really sucked the life out of the fun part of band,” said Samantha Slapnik, parent of senior NMBHS band member Jacob Slapnik. “They’re amazing - band kids are my favorite kids. It’s truly a team sport - it has to be everybody working together all the time.”

NMBHS placed 16th in the state for the 4A division and Aynor High School placed 14th in the state for the 2A division. This competition was the first state final for NMBHS and the third for AHS, whose band members also competed at the state level in 2014 and 2015.

NMBHS band director Peter DiLeo said the students were excited about competing in Columbia.

“They had a great run, I thought they played really well. They were happy with their performance but a little disappointed with the result,” DiLeo said. “It was a great experience. We’re ready to do it again next year.”

DiLeo is in his fifth year of directing the NMBHS musicians.

With 70 band members including 15 middle school members that were selected to go along, the band performed a medley of songs in the theme of “Til Death Do Us Part.” DiLeo said the music was their interpretation about what might have happened to Romeo and Juliet after their deaths.

“They worked really hard,” DiLeo said. “We had no idea what this season was going to be like, and 60-70% of my band had never been to a competition before. Even the kids last year didn’t get to compete.”

The upperclassmen were the only ones to perform in competition prior to Saturday, DiLeo said.

“It was a brand-new experience. They worked really hard and achieved that goal,” DiLeo said.

Slapnik said her son enjoys band and the spirit of competitiveness at the finals.