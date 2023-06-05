On Sparkman Road in Aynor, a young girl born and raised in the house her grandfather grew up in watches her parent and aunts take care of their ailing parents.
Both were diagnosed with cancer around the same time, and struggling to provided the basic medical needs and knowledge for them.
“My parents and my aunts were like the primary caregivers at that time, and no one in my family had a healthcare background, so it was very difficult to see them juggling all that while going through their day to day tasks,” said Mattie Hucks. “I could kind of sense that they wished they had someone who could answer all those questions."
Since that day, Hucks has strived to become the type of person who can explain the proper forms of treatment and administration for medication.
And now she hopes to do just that after graduating from the College of Pharmacy of the Medical University of South Carolina to become a pharmacist.
Now, Hucks is heading to Boston to join a co-doctoral fellowship with neuropsychiatric biotechnology company Biogen, which creates the package inserts with information for drugs.
“There’s such a large disconnect from people feeling confident about their medication and their healthcare in general, and I think pharmacy is one of the best direct patient facing opportunities in healthcare,” Hucks said. “You have lot of opportunities to be able to communicate and answer questions for people who may not have a lot of points of contact for healthcare and asking those questions."
Hucks has an undergraduate degree in English from the College of Charleston.
During pharmacy school, Hucks took opportunities to work with independent pharmacy companies that allowed her to work with specialty medications that were often first-time experiences for customers, giving her the chance to help them understand the effects of their medications.
“I think I was just really excited to be able to have that conversation with people and communicate any concerns they may have and how to deal with those and mitigate those,” Hucks said.
Entering pharmaceutical medicine will allow Hucks to be the sort of person who can answer and explain how medicine works using the knowledge she's gained from both of her degrees, as well as the work opportunities she took along the way.
“I think there is a huge niche there for me to make sure information is communicated in a way that is easily accessible to patients and health care providers, and anyone who maybe interested or can benefit from it, and to make sure that they’re correct and not misleading in any way,” Hucks said.
Her father Charles Hucks said that he has been proud of his daughter every day for the past 26 and a half years of her life.
“It has been a joy to celebrate this most recent accomplishment and milestone in my life,” her father said. “While I know she will be a lifelong learner, I am excited and happy for her as she transitions from a period of primarily learning to primarily doing. She has demonstrated time and time again that she excels at whatever she sets her mind to, and I look forward to seeing what she does next.”
Her younger brother, Collin Hucks, was so inspired by his sister’s passion for pharmaceutical medicine that he too decided to follow the pursuit of medicine.
“As her younger brother, I can easily say that I am very proud of what she has done. Also she definitely held a big part in me deciding to go down the pharmacy path, kind of following in her footsteps,” her brother said.
As she continues to learn more about medicine and how to best to communicate medical information to people, Hucks hopes to be able to give the hope and peace to patients that she wished could have given to her grandparents when she was teenager.
“I just always wanted to provide that sense of clarity to people,” Hucks said.
