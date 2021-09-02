Conway police have charged a 19-year-old Aynor man with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a death in the southern part of the city, authorities said.
Chandler Richardson was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show. As of 5:30 p.m Thursday, he was still incarcerated on $30,000 bond.
Few details have been released about the case.
Conway police spokeswoman June Wood said officers responded to the area of U.S. 378 and Green Pond Circle around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of an unconscious person.
A police report and an arrest warrant were not available late Thursday.
No information about this case has been released from the Horry County Coroner's Office yet.
Check back for updates.
