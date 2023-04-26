Aynor High School’s Renee Atkinson is the second teacher in Horry County Schools history to be named the South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

“I think there is no greater honor than to represent your peers. There are so many teachers who don’t get celebrated - and to be able to speak for and be the voice of all the teachers in the state of South Carolina, I just don’t think there is a greater honor for a teacher,” Atkinson said in her introduction video.

Jennifer Ainsworth from Socastee High School was given the statewide honor in 2015.

According to the South Carolina Department of Education, the teacher selected for this honor serves for one school year as a roving ambassador promoting the teaching profession, receives $25,000 and a BMW to drive for the year, $2,000 courtesy of Bojangles, and a ring from Jostens.

“I think it's clear I’m very overwhelmed….words are usually my forte," Atkinson said breathlessly as she received her award.

The statewide winner also provides mentoring, attends speaking engagements, works with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, and leads the State Teacher Forum.

The event took place at S.C. Governor Henry McMaster’s garden at his mansion in Columbia on Wednesday afternoon.

“There are students out there that will never forget you,” McMaster said. “What an important opportunity to have an impact [on children] … We have to do all we can do … to get these children started from the beginning and provide the opportunity to go as far as they can go.”

The night before the statewide recognition, Atkinson, who was the 2023 district Teacher of the Year winner, helped to introduce the 2024 HCS district Teacher of the Year finalists.

“What a privilege it has been to serve this county,” Atkinson said. “Most importantly our students.”

She encouraged the finalists to keep encouraging upcoming educators.

“We are the people for the job. We are exactly the people our students need to help them reach their fullest potential,” Atkinson said. “While I know this journey is difficult, be encouraged by knowing you are not here by chance.”