Michelle "Renee" Atkinson of Aynor High School was chosen Tuesday night as Horry County Schools Teacher of the Year 2023 at a special banquet at the Marriott Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach.

“Y’all, I’m shocked. I’m honored,” Atkinson said in her acceptance speech. “I’ve been honored and humbled through this whole process. Everybody here in this room …. everybody deserves this honor. I know how hard each and every one of you work, and I’m not more special than any one of you. We’re all here because we’re in the business of loving children and wanting to see them succeed.”

Atkinson is an International Baccalaureate (IB) English teacher and has been teaching in Horry County Schools for 20 years.

The top five finalists in this year’s Teacher of the Year in addition to Atkinson were Yaminah Jordan of Conway High School, Jessica Miller of Myrtle Beach Middle School, Amy Howe of North Myrtle Beach High School, and Cynthia Lehr of Socastee High School.

As the winner, Atkinson will also receive a check for $1,000, as well as scholarship opportunities from Coastal Carolina University toward classes at the University’s Spadoni College of Education.

“Being a teacher is a calling – you are serving the most important population in our county – they are the hope of our future,” HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey said to the crowd of educators Tuesday night.

Previous 2022 Teacher of the Year Jacob Scheuer gave advice to the new Teacher of the Year.

“Time flies – especially when you’re having fun, and man, did I have fun this year,” Scheuer said. “Enjoy this moment, take time to look around, soak it all in, put a big smile on your face because you made it, and no one can take that from you.”

Atkinson said while the last few years have been difficult, teachers shouldn’t lose focus of why they do what they do.

“I’d be willing to be that most of us didn’t choose to be teachers, most of us were called to it,” Atkinson said. “We were called to value others above ourselves. Called to serve others, to love others. That’s why we continue this work, even when the work is hard – when the times are hard, and when at times it seems impossible.”