All schools in Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, and Loris will be closed on Friday, September 1 due to effects from Tropical Storm Idalia, according to an email sent to parents by Horry County Schools on Thursday.
All other school attendance areas will operate on a normal schedule.
Only those students in Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, and Loris attendance areas will operate on an eLearning day.
Students who are unable to participate due to power outages, lack of internet service or other barriers will have the opportunity to complete assignments at a later date, according to the district email.
All extracurricular competitions (athletic and others) scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1 will be rescheduled for the Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, and Loris attendance areas.
All HCS employees whose job assignments are in the Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, and Loris attendance areas will work remotely with the exception of school-based nutrition services staff, paraprofessionals, and bus drivers, the district said.
School-based nutrition services staff, paraprofessionals, and bus drivers whose job assignments are in these three attendance areas will not report to work but will be allowed to make up the day based upon schedules provided by their supervisors.
According to the district, students attending the following schools/programs will follow the above schedule (either normal operations or eLearning) designated for the attendance area of their family’s residential address: Academy for Arts, Science & Technology, Academy for Technology and Academics, Early College High School, Scholars Academy High School, SOAR Academy, and Therapeutic Learning Center.
The district also added that bus transportation will not be provided to students residing in the Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, and Loris attendance areas.
