Horry County officials are on scene of an active fire at a flea market that has shutdown lanes of northbound Highway 17 in Little River on Thursday afternoon.
Horry County Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire at 100 Highway 17 in Little River about 2:45 p.m. Anyone nearby is asked to avoid the area.
"Please avoid the area to allow units to respond and work this active fire," HCFR said in a tweet.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is assisting and reports Highway 17 northbound lanes are closed completely.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.