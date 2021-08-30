One person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Conway on Monday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue reports.
Crews were called to the intersection of S.C. 544 and Singleton Ridge Road about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Traffic is back up and signals are disabled at of about 12:30 p.m. Monday and drivers should avoid the area, officials said.
The three-vehicle crash involved an overturned camper being pulled by a pick-up truck, which struck a nearby utility pole, HCFR reports.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating.
Check back for updates.
