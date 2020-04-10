The body of a 17-year-old who drowned in the ocean was recovered Friday afternoon near 46th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
He was identified as Christian Ortega Jimenez, who lived on the North Strand, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release.
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety recovered his body shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.
Jimenez had entered the ocean near 14th Avenue South before traveling about 4.5 miles north, Fowler's release said. Crews began searching for him Thursday afternoon after responding to the report of a missing swimmer.
His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.
The NMBDPS is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.