Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting in Horry County Wednesday night.
The Horry County Police Department tweeted that officers responded to an incident on Amberwood Court. Community members are asked to avoid the area.
One person was shot, the tweet said. No Horry County officers were hurt in the shooting. The State Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation.
Check back for updates.
