Authorities are investigating after a Myrtle Beach area woman was found dead in her home Monday morning from a gunshot wound.

At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Teresa Lischer, 58, was found dead in her home at 280 Leste Rd., said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Leste Road is in the Socastee area.

Horry County Police Department was called to the home in reference to a "possible deceased person," according to a police report.

Willard said Lischer died from a gunshot wound and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Horry County Police Department continues to investigate.

An autopsy is scheduled later this week at the Medical University of South Carolina, Willard said. More details will be released at a later date, she added.

Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said Tuesday afternoon that no one was in custody.

