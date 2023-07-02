Authorities are investigating a deadly plane crash in the North Myrtle Beach area on Sunday.
In a statement provided to news partner WMBF News, the Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 11 a.m. The crash involved a single-engine Piper PA-32 with four people on board.
Officer Pat Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department later confirmed that at least one person died in the crash. Another person was taken to a hospital. He added that the plane was “engulfed in flames” when first responders first arrived at the scene.
North Myrtle Beach authorities said the crash happened near Grey Heron Drive.
Access to the area is restricted for an extended time, authorities said.
