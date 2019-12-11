Authorities arrested a suspect accused of committing multiple robberies in Conway, officials said.
Antonio Xavier Mccray was arrested by the state Law Enforcement Wednesday at a hotel in Myrtle Beach, City of Conway spokeswoman Taylor Newell said in a news release. He was apprehended without incident and taken to the Myrtle Beach jail. Conway Police Department detectives brought Mccray back to Conway, and he is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Mccray faces charges of two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of attempted armed robbery. More charges could be filed, officials said.
Mccray was identified as a suspect in a series of incidents that happened on Church Street.
Officers responded to Carolina Payday Loans at 612 Church St. on Nov. 27 after an armed robbery was reported. A subject who entered the business presented a handgun and demanded money, and detectives were able to identify him as Mccray.
Warrants were obtained for that robbery, a prior robbery at the same business and an incident at Upfront Loans at 610 Church St.
