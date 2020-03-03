Authorities arrest Baby Boy Horry’s mother

UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force took Jennifer Sahr into custody on Tuesday, Horry County Police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
Police finally unearthed answers in a decade-old cold case that left the community reeling.
Baby Boy Horry was found abandoned in a wooded area off of S.C. 544 by utility workers on Dec. 4, 2008. The Horry County Police Department identified his mother as a 32-year-old Pensacola, Florida, woman at a news conference Tuesday.
“It is a solemn occasion,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said, “but it is an occasion to look back and to tell that the Horry County Police Department has certainly been representing the interest of justice very well.”
Jennifer Sahr, formerly Jennifer Rickel, faces a homicide by child abuse charge. Authorities arrested her Tuesday. Police could file additional charges.
“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions,” Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill said at the news conference, “from excitement to sheer reflection on the events that took place.”
Police did not go into details, but said scientific evidence gave Horry County police a new lead in the investigation. The state Law Enforcement Division confirmed Sahr is Baby Boy Horry’s biological mother.
Hill said authorities have identified and spoken with the infant’s father, but he declined to say if he will face any criminal charges.
Sahr herself was a student at Coastal Carolina University when the baby was abandoned.
On Monday, Horry County police detectives and the Escambia County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office responded to a location in Escambia County in connection with the investigation.
Authorities were not able to find Sahr, and police believe she left the area.
Following the infant’s discovery, a memorial service led by Horry County Coroner Robert Edge has been held yearly at Hillcrest Cemetery, where the baby is buried, with the hope someone will come forward with information.
While the case has impacted the public, it has also had an effect on those who investigated it.
Edge said he was surprised to find out about the new development in the case, which he described as partly a relief.
It was difficult knowing Baby Boy Horry was abandoned and that authorities did not know who he was.
The longtime coroner described the case as unique for Horry County — and a type of situation he’d never encountered.
Now that Sahr has been named, he hopes police will be able to find out what caused the infant’s abandonment.
“Hopefully justice will be brought,” he said.
Horry County Police Lt. Jamie DeBari, who previously oversaw the agency’s homicide division, still remembers the day Baby Boy Horry was found, not far from where he himself was living at the time.
The baby was wrapped in a tote bag and placed inside a box. DeBari said an autopsy showed the baby had been alive when the box was placed near Meadowbrook Drive.
DeBari would often stop at the site of the discovery outside Conway to see if police may have missed something, or simply to reflect. He had spoken to his wife recently about his hope the case would be solved before he retires.
“I don’t think this case has ever left me,” DeBari said. “It has a special place in my heart.”
Richardson noted that under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, also called Daniel’s Law, a parent can surrender their newborn at a location such as a hospital, police department, fire station or church.
For the HCPD, Tuesday’s announcement is the second update on a high-profile cold case in a one-week span. Police announced last week that charges were levied against a suspect in a woman’s 2016 murder at Myrtle Beach Mall.
Richardson said Horry County police continue to work cold cases, which has been shown through the recent developments in both instances.
“There is no telling how many countless hours these guys and others like them have spent on this case,” he said.
Hill, the county police chief, said authorities declare a case is “cold” when they don’t have any leads at the time.
“The Horry County Police Department hasn’t forgotten you,” he said, referring to victims in those cases and their family members. “We will keep striving to bring justice to the victims and to the family members, and we won’t stop.”
