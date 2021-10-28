Robert Palmer spent four terrifying years in a state prison before his conviction for homicide by child abuse was overturned and he was released.

His mother, Gail Palmer of Conway, never lost faith in his innocence and has always contended that he deserves some kind of compensation for his lost years.

His attorney, Gene Connell with the law firm of Kellaher, Connell and Connor in Surfside, agrees. Seeing this as a national issue he’s continued to take the case through the legal process, most recently (this week) filing a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case based on their belief that Palmer deserves compensation for the wrong that he was forced to endure.

Connell contends that nothing but “rank hysteria and speculation” convicted Palmer of homicide by child abuse and aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse. His co-defendant, Julia Shawnette Gorman, who is 50-years-old now, will complete her tenth year in jail in December. She is housed now in Leath facility on convictions that stood against her for child neglect and homicide by child abuse, according to S.C. Department of Corrections records.

Connell and Gail Palmer’s arguments are simple.

There are 35 states that have compensation when someone has been wrongfully convicted. South Carolina is not one of them, according to Connell.

He sees this as a “matter of substantial interest.”

Later adding, “I suspect this is an issue that’s boiling over.”

He doesn’t think due process has been satisfied when someone is held in jail for four years, released and not given financial compensation.

The question the way he presents it to the U.S. Supreme Court is, “Does the Constitution require South Carolina to provide a remedy for wrongful conviction?”

The crime in question is the death of Gorman’s 17-month-old grandson that occurred in 2008 when the child was left in the care of Gorman and Palmer after the his mother went away with her husband.