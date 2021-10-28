Robert Palmer spent four terrifying years in a state prison before his conviction for homicide by child abuse was overturned and he was released.
His mother, Gail Palmer of Conway, never lost faith in his innocence and has always contended that he deserves some kind of compensation for his lost years.
His attorney, Gene Connell with the law firm of Kellaher, Connell and Connor in Surfside, agrees. Seeing this as a national issue he’s continued to take the case through the legal process, most recently (this week) filing a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case based on their belief that Palmer deserves compensation for the wrong that he was forced to endure.
Connell contends that nothing but “rank hysteria and speculation” convicted Palmer of homicide by child abuse and aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse. His co-defendant, Julia Shawnette Gorman, who is 50-years-old now, will complete her tenth year in jail in December. She is housed now in Leath facility on convictions that stood against her for child neglect and homicide by child abuse, according to S.C. Department of Corrections records.
Connell and Gail Palmer’s arguments are simple.
There are 35 states that have compensation when someone has been wrongfully convicted. South Carolina is not one of them, according to Connell.
He sees this as a “matter of substantial interest.”
Later adding, “I suspect this is an issue that’s boiling over.”
He doesn’t think due process has been satisfied when someone is held in jail for four years, released and not given financial compensation.
The question the way he presents it to the U.S. Supreme Court is, “Does the Constitution require South Carolina to provide a remedy for wrongful conviction?”
The crime in question is the death of Gorman’s 17-month-old grandson that occurred in 2008 when the child was left in the care of Gorman and Palmer after the his mother went away with her husband.
The court papers describe it this way.
The child began suffering from bites and allergies on July 1, 2008. For that he was prescribed a liquid antihistamine that has a sedative effect.
The child was supposed to take .5 teaspoons per day, but he was regularly given 2.5 teaspoons per day, five times the prescribed amount.
On July 14, Gorman was working and Palmer was home with the sleeping child during the day.
She said when she got home at 4 p.m., she checked on him and found him sleeping peacefully, but when she checked on him two hours later, she found him “slack” making “really strange noises” and with saliva at his mouth.
He was rushed to a local hospital and within two days was treated at multiple hospitals and finally removed from life support by his parents.
“Doctors that examined Victim before death and during the autopsy found evidence indicating he received hits to the head as well as atypical bruises on various portions of his body,” information filed with the lawsuit says.
Palmer and Gorman were tried jointly with both being convicted of homicide by child abuse, aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse and unlawful conduct towards a child.
On appeal, both had their convictions of aiding and abetting reversed, but the charges of homicide by child abuse and unlawful conduct stood.
On July 29, 2015, the S.C. Supreme Court affirmed the reversal of both defendants’ aiding and abetting convictions, but overturned Palmer’s convictions for homicide and unlawful conduct toward a child.
Palmer then initiated a civil action against the State, alleging malicious prosecution, false arrest, negligence and violation of 42 U.S.C. 1983.
He also sought a declaratory judgment, requesting the circuit court to agree that a remedy existed for wrongful conviction in South Carolina under both the U.S. and S.C. Constitutions.
Palmer’s case now has gone through the S.C. Court of Appeals, where a majority of justices did not find in his favor. The S.C. Supreme Court then refused to hear an appeal of that decision.
Connell says he doesn’t know how long it might take for the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case or if it even will, but expects it will take at least a year before it’s heard, if it is.
“I’m not giving up; we’re not,” Gail Palmer said.
She says the entire situation has been trying for her because she never doubted her son’s innocence.
“They held my son accountable for something we knew…he did not do and my family is holding the State of South Carolina accountable for the wrongful conviction and what they put him through and our family through. It’s got to stop,” she said.
She still believes in this country’s judicial system, calling it the best in the world “because it did give our son back to us…God looked over it.”
She said when she visited her son in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center immediately after his arrest, “He was weeping and he said, ‘No, I did not’ and I knew he was telling me the truth and that’s why I have stood by him and fought so hard for it.”
She describes her son as passive, gentle, kind, respectful and obedient and that’s why she never doubted his innocence.
He was 30 at the time of the child’s death, so there’s a whole decade missing, and it isn’t completely over, according to Palmer.
“…but the hardest part was getting him out of that jail.,” she said.
Now, after taking several years to recover from the trauma of the trial and jail, she says her son is doing well.
He has married and has a good job working in the residential construction industry.
“In other words, life is good for him now. It’s very good for him, though he paid a heavy price to be able to start over with no monetary means other than family and friends who gave him a hand up to get started over again,” she said.
But the bottom line for her is, “If you’re wrongfully convicted, the State owes you.”
The State has got to give them the means to get back on their feet and help them rebuild their lives.
She contends that they destroyed her son’s life, reputation and his family name.
“We got to try, not just for Robert, but for this state and any other poor families that’s had to endure what’s taken place. I look at us. We’re just common people and the blessings have flowed over and over ever since this began for us, but there are people who are less fortunate. There are some people who don’t have friends, camaraderie, to help them through this daily.
“So God’s been good to us. There were times I questioned why. God’s been good to us because people along the way have been behind us, and we didn’t have to face it alone, and that means a lot.”
Even if the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t rule on the case, that still won’t be the end.
Palmer has a case pending in Horry County. At one point, the lawsuit named David Weaver, the lead investigator in the case, as a defendant, but the court removed him from the lawsuit.
The case claims Palmer was wrongly convicted and his damages included wrongful detention, deprivation of liberty, deprivation of his freedom, restriction of his movement and confinement without process of law probable cause, and it points out that South Carolina has no remedy for wrongful conviction by statute, but the U.S. and S.C. constitutions require a remedy as a matter of law, the lawsuit reads.
She says Connell has told her that the case is drawing national attention from judicial attorneys.
The S.C. General Assembly has actually voted on the issue in the past. The Senate passed it, but the House of Representatives rejected it.
In the end, she believes that the state’s legislators should step up and make a law that calls for compensation for people falsely convicted.
