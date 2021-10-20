Steve Johnson Jr., known as “Sparky,” yelled at his customers to get down as a large armed man dressed in grey and sporting what appeared to be dreadlocks, a white cloth mask and a black bag burst into the Waccamaw Bingo Hall that Johnson’s family operated in the Forestbrook section of Horry County along U.S. 501.
It was about 9:45 p.m. on July 26, 2019, and the bingo parlor was filled with customers.
Teresa Holyfield, a family friend who’s worked at the bingo hall for more than a decade, testified Tuesday that she ducked under a table as the armed robber made his way into the office to confront Steve Johnson Sr.
“I just walked out of the office. A man runs in the back door hollering. And it was so fast, it startled me,” Holyfield said. “I hollered Sparky’s name. I look over to Sparky and he’s already on the floor with a gun and tells everybody to get down.”
Sparky, armed with a small silver .32 caliber pistol, ran toward the office and toward his dad, who was armed with .45 caliber pistol. A scuffle ensued, wrecking the office. The video recording system was knocked over and the video cut out before the shooting.
The assailant fired his weapon, which police never recovered. Neither Sparky nor his dad ever got a shot off.
“I looked up to see why they wasn’t going after him,” Holyfield said. “I didn’t see them coming out of the office so I ran in the office. I saw Steve sitting on where I have my paper inventory. He was sitting on the end of the table and I could see where he was shot. He said ‘Help Sparky.’ I went around the corner, looked down at Sparky, and he was still breathing. So I bent down to grab Sparky’s hand, to see if he would even hear me, trying to tell him, keep breathing. He got sick and he didn’t squeeze it.”
Steve Johnson Sr. 73, and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr., 46, never saw the next day.
But who killed them? The state of South Carolina has charged two men from Georgetown: Derrick Rivera, who was 29 at the time of the murders, and Bradford Britton. Britton has pled guilty to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder, 15th Judicial Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson said, but he has not been sentenced. His case is next on the court roster after Rivera, who is being tried this week on two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery. The case is being tried before Judge Benjamin Culbertson.
Hixson said Britton’s involvement was as the getaway driver, while Rivera pulled the trigger.
“And he will sit there and tell you in the coming days, his testimony concerning his level of involvement, and his identification of the person involved with him, is Derrick Rivera,” Hixson said during his opening statement Tuesday.
The chief deputy solicitor said the state’s case, much like the Johnson’s bingo business, would rely on numbers: DNA sequences, phone numbers and license plate numbers. Several items found at the scene of the crime were left by the attacker, witnesses said, and they contained Rivera’s DNA.
“All of those items,” Hixson added, “will lead to a single conclusion beyond a reasonable doubt. This trial is about the No. 1. And that No. 1 is Derrick Rivera. And at the end of the trial, you’ll find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the murder of Sparky and the murder of Steve.”
But Rivera’s attorney, William McGuire, counters that the evidence is circumstantial; that Britton knew Rivera; that Britton sold marijuana to Rivera and that Britton allowed Rivera to use his home to entertain women since he lived with his mother.
The relationship made it easy for Britton to get Rivera’s clothes and use them during the robbery, McGuire said.
“You’re gonna hear that Bradford Britton was broke. Broke, broke, broke,” McGuire said. “His mom was paying his rent. He had just borrowed $50 from his mom. He’s not gonna throw his own clothes away. He’s barely got clothes.”
McGuire said he planned to present to the jury inconsistencies in Britton’s stories to police, accusing him of lying multiple times and pinning the crime on Rivera as a way out of his situation.
“Derrick Rivera being in Georgetown and not going to Myrtle Beach, not being part of this, is 100% consistent with every piece of physical evidence. There’s one thing that’s inconsistent with Derrick being completely innocent and that one person is Bradford Britton,” McGuire said. “Can you trust him? No. Can you strip a man of his life and liberty based on Bradford Britton? No.”
The evidentiary portion of the first day of the trial focused on circumstances in which the Johnsons were murdered, what evidence was gathered and what wasn’t.
For example, clippings from the victim’s fingernails were sent to SLED for testing in case the assailant’s DNA was under them; but witnesses testified that those samples were never tested and no one from SLED was called to the stand to offer an explanation.
The Jetta that Britton is accused of driving was dusted for fingerprints, and while Britton’s fingerprints were found, and another partial palm print from an unidentified person was found, Rivera’s prints were not, said Rebecca Phillips, a crime scene investigator with Horry County Police Department. However, the prosecution pointed out, the car was examined four days after the shooting, leaving it exposed to the elements and potentially other people who could have touched the car.
McGuire also asked why other items in the crime scene weren’t tested: for example, the video showed the armed but ungloved robber grabbing money from the counter of the bingo hall. The plywood box that held the money and the area of the counter where the robber was grabbing the money were never tested, Phillips testified.
“You said that you swabbed the steering wheel and the gear shift of the car because it might show who was driving the car,” McGuire said. “If I said I want to know who’s robbing the bingo hall, would you swab the wooden box the robber’s touching?”
“I may have,” Phillips replied. “It doesn’t appear that he picked up the box and money in itself, a lot of people touch money so at the time the string bag was more important to me because I know that’s what the suspect had touched.”
McGuire also questioned why the Johnson’s guns weren’t swabbed, theorizing that the results could have exonerated his client if someone else’s DNA was on one of the guns found at the scene of the office struggle prior to the shooting.
Rivera’s DNA was found in several objects from the scene, witnesses testified during a pretrial motion on Monday. They including a striped red, yellow and green knit hat with fake dreadlocks, and the black bag the suspect was carrying.
Hixson did not call Britton to testify Tuesday, nor did he present the DNA evidence and phone communication between Britton and Rivera.
The trial continues Wednesday.
