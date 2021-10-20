Steve Johnson Jr., known as “Sparky,” yelled at his customers to get down as a large armed man dressed in grey and sporting what appeared to be dreadlocks, a white cloth mask and a black bag burst into the Waccamaw Bingo Hall that Johnson’s family operated in the Forestbrook section of Horry County along U.S. 501.

It was about 9:45 p.m. on July 26, 2019, and the bingo parlor was filled with customers.

Teresa Holyfield, a family friend who’s worked at the bingo hall for more than a decade, testified Tuesday that she ducked under a table as the armed robber made his way into the office to confront Steve Johnson Sr.

“I just walked out of the office. A man runs in the back door hollering. And it was so fast, it startled me,” Holyfield said. “I hollered Sparky’s name. I look over to Sparky and he’s already on the floor with a gun and tells everybody to get down.”

Sparky, armed with a small silver .32 caliber pistol, ran toward the office and toward his dad, who was armed with .45 caliber pistol. A scuffle ensued, wrecking the office. The video recording system was knocked over and the video cut out before the shooting.

The assailant fired his weapon, which police never recovered. Neither Sparky nor his dad ever got a shot off.

“I looked up to see why they wasn’t going after him,” Holyfield said. “I didn’t see them coming out of the office so I ran in the office. I saw Steve sitting on where I have my paper inventory. He was sitting on the end of the table and I could see where he was shot. He said ‘Help Sparky.’ I went around the corner, looked down at Sparky, and he was still breathing. So I bent down to grab Sparky’s hand, to see if he would even hear me, trying to tell him, keep breathing. He got sick and he didn’t squeeze it.”

Steve Johnson Sr. 73, and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr., 46, never saw the next day.

But who killed them? The state of South Carolina has charged two men from Georgetown: Derrick Rivera, who was 29 at the time of the murders, and Bradford Britton. Britton has pled guilty to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder, 15th Judicial Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson said, but he has not been sentenced. His case is next on the court roster after Rivera, who is being tried this week on two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery. The case is being tried before Judge Benjamin Culbertson.