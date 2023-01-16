Atlantic Beach will hold a special election Tuesday, Jan. 17, for an open seat on the town council.

When Councilman James DeWitt II died was killed in Richland County on Oct. 9, he had only held a seat on the town council for about a year.

That meant a special election would be needed to fill the seat.

Running for the post are John David, Lenny Evans, Michael Isom and Brian Taylor, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

“I’m just hopeful for growth, especially on 30th and 31st street” David said. “I’m looking to work with landowners to bring new businesses.”

David, 53, is preparing to retire from the military. He is not from Atlantic Beach but has owned property in the area since 2020.

“I think the history is the biggest aspect,” David said of Atlantic Beach. “If we can build on to the history with the growth, I think we’ll be a beautiful place.”

Evans, Isom and Taylor could not be reached for comment.

Two days after DeWitt's death, Mayor Jake Evans released a statement saying that the “Town of Atlantic Beach, South Carolina, community is shocked and deeply sadden by the deaths of Councilman Jim DeWitt and his family. The Town is fully cooperating with the investigations into this matter by the Horry and Richland County Sheriff Departments. We offer our condolences and deepest sympathy to the family.”

Then, the town passed a resolution honoring DeWitt’s life and service to the town, making special mention of his involvement in the Atlantic Beach Historical Committee and the Association of Atlantic Beach Property Owners.