An appeal made against the results of an Atlantic Beach special election was denied in court last week, but the empty seat on town council still can't be officially filled yet.

Circuit Judge Debra McCaslin denied Michael Isom’s appeal against the election results that named John David the holder of the empty seat on Atlantic Beach’s town council.

Isom's appeal stated that David does not meet the residency requirement to be on town council, but McCaslin’s May 12 order affirms the election commission’s stance that David is a resident of Atlantic Beach, according to public documents.

Isom has until June 12 to appeal.

“If he doesn’t appeal on the 12th, then John David will probably be sworn in right there,” said Joe Montgomery, chairman of the town’s election commission.

Isom could not be reached for comment.

The town has spent about $12,000 so far on the special election, more than double the amount it usually spends on elections, which is approximately $5,000, town manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said.

The seat David may be sworn into was previously held by James DeWitt II.

DeWitt died from gunshot wounds in Richland County on Oct. 9 after holding the seat on town council for about a year.