Atlantic Beach town officials are holding a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which officials propose will have no increase in property taxes.

The public is invited to attend the town council special meeting and public hearing to share opinions and hear council discuss the proposed budget. A draft of the budget is available on the town’s website.

According to the proposed budget, town leaders predict $1,198,132 worth of expenses for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which is $17,237 over the town’s predicted income for that fiscal year.

The town’s largest source of income comes from licensing and permit fees at a predicted $528,450 for the upcoming fiscal year, while its largest expense is paying town personnel around $636,831 for the upcoming fiscal year.

The budget document does not include predicted numbers for funds the town could receive through grants, beautification revenue, election registrations and other areas of potential income.

There will be an executive session on personnel matters at 10 a.m. June 28 before the 11 a.m. public meeting and public hearing at the community center on 32nd Avenue South.

Council, according to the online agenda, also plans to discuss fireworks on the beach, reports on the Gullah Geechee festival and Bike Week, town movie nights, and a neighborhood watch program.