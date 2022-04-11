Atlantic Beach has received a $25,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Telling the Full History fund, setting the town’s Public Access Historical Walkway project in motion.
The project, which is still in its early stages, will showcase the history of Atlantic Beach along its four public beach entrances.
“The grant is one of 80 given to select organizations nationwide for projects on the history of underrepresented groups,” said Atlantic Beach Mayor Jake Evans, referring to the town’s majority Black population. “Our community’s history is a compelling story of challenges and successes.”
Denise Gibson Bailey, a lifetime Atlantic Beach resident who help procure the grant, said the beachfront installations could take various forms.
“Whether it’s pictorial or oral or art, you’ll be able to see the artifacts of our very rich history within the next couple years,” she said, listing copies of deeds and historical aspects as examples. “What you would possibly see are murals. There could be actual pictures protected for outdoor display.”
In the 1930s, the land that would become Atlantic Beach was purchased by Black businessman George Tyson, who would sell it a few years later to the Atlantic Beach Company, a consortium of Black professional seeking to develop a beach community for Black Americans.
In the ensuing decades, several Black-owned hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues and retail emerged in the area to cater to Black vacationers coming from nearby cities. The town was officially chartered in 1966.
Bailey, who was born in the late 1950s, remembered the town of her childhood as a haven for Black Americans when segregation was the law of the land.
“Atlantic Beach thrived on the fact that it was a community,” she said. “I witnessed sharecroppers dropping African Americans off on the beach. Our community was hospitable to people who lived and worked along the Grand Strand but couldn’t relax and eat where they worked.”
Evans, who was also born in the late 1950s, noted that his parents built one of the first motels in Atlantic Beach.
However, the town would soon fall on hard times.
Both Bailey and Evans recalled that integration, which began in the Myrtle Beach area in the early 1970s, had the unintended consequence of diverting Atlantic Beach’s clientele.
“If you were African American during segregation you were not allowed anywhere but Atlantic Beach,” said Evans, explaining that integration opened up travel opportunities for Black vacationers. “When people could go to other places, we lost business.”
“That’s why we put bike fest on the table, to try to bring business back to Atlantic Beach,” he added, referring to the town’s annual motorcycle rally over Memorial Day weekend known as “Black Bike Week” for its predominantly Black riders.
James Dewitt, who opened the Dewitt Motel 1974, said integration effectively took decades.
“Especially in the 90s, it really started changing,” he said. “What happened is (customers would) go to other beaches and find out they can get the same thing for lower prices.”
However, he noted that the town had shared in the larger Myrtle Beach area's surge in business over the past decade.
“Business has gotten extremely better over the past ten years,” Dewitt said, adding that for many rent remains affordable in Atlantic Beach while soaring out of reach in the surrounding communities. “It’s getting better every day.”
Bailey agreed.
“I think what you’ll see now is a resurgence in our community,” she said. “People are investing and moving into the community.”
There is currently no timetable for the Public Access Historical Walkway project, but Evans said he wanted to receive community input and potentially obtain more grant money before proceeding.
Though Bailey was similarly awaiting feedback, she said the installations will provide historical context for Atlantic Beach’s unique community.
“The project will not only highlight the history but it will help our neighbors to get a better appreciation of our history,” she said. “It will help them appreciate the past as well as the present: That present is only there because of what has happened in the past.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.