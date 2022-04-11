Atlantic Beach has received a $25,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Telling the Full History fund, setting the town’s Public Access Historical Walkway project in motion.

The project, which is still in its early stages, will showcase the history of Atlantic Beach along its four public beach entrances.

“The grant is one of 80 given to select organizations nationwide for projects on the history of underrepresented groups,” said Atlantic Beach Mayor Jake Evans, referring to the town’s majority Black population. “Our community’s history is a compelling story of challenges and successes.”

Denise Gibson Bailey, a lifetime Atlantic Beach resident who help procure the grant, said the beachfront installations could take various forms.

“Whether it’s pictorial or oral or art, you’ll be able to see the artifacts of our very rich history within the next couple years,” she said, listing copies of deeds and historical aspects as examples. “What you would possibly see are murals. There could be actual pictures protected for outdoor display.”

In the 1930s, the land that would become Atlantic Beach was purchased by Black businessman George Tyson, who would sell it a few years later to the Atlantic Beach Company, a consortium of Black professional seeking to develop a beach community for Black Americans.

In the ensuing decades, several Black-owned hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues and retail emerged in the area to cater to Black vacationers coming from nearby cities. The town was officially chartered in 1966.

Bailey, who was born in the late 1950s, remembered the town of her childhood as a haven for Black Americans when segregation was the law of the land.

“Atlantic Beach thrived on the fact that it was a community,” she said. “I witnessed sharecroppers dropping African Americans off on the beach. Our community was hospitable to people who lived and worked along the Grand Strand but couldn’t relax and eat where they worked.”