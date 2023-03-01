The playground in front of the Atlantic Beach Community Center is ready to be enjoyed again after the installation of new equipment that is safe and fun for children.

The city was able to revamp the playground because of a $150,000 Community Development Block Grant, said Marsha Smith, the grant services director for Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments. Smith spoke during the public hearing for the project on Tuesday.

CDB grants are a part of the U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development and they are meant to promote community resiliency, according to the department's website.

The project ended up costing $177,136 so the town’s local match contribution covered the remaining $27,136.

The town will be responsible for upkeep of the park.

“The entire town is beneficiaries of this project. So based upon the most recent data at the time of the application, there were 285 beneficiaries and 215 of those were low to moderate income,” Smith said.

The old equipment and fencing from the 1970s was replaced with new colorful and safe playground equipment, picnic tables, trash cans and fencing.

Some of the equipment even has a musical theme to it which honors the town’s history, Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said at the hearing.

A small box library donated by the North Myrtle Beach Lion’s Club was also added to the playground where locals can deposit and take books for free.

Quattlebaum said that the park was going to be named and dedicated late last year but was canceled due to Hurricane Ian.

The playground does not yet have a name and the city is currently taking recommendations from the public.

Recommendations can be made by contacting council representatives or Town Hall at 843-663-2284.