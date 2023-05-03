Citizens of Atlantic Beach now have access to free books and can donate books throughout the town.

The town has partnered with Little Free Library, a Minnesota-based non-profit that helps put mini libraries throughout the world.

These mini libraries are essentially a wooden box on top of a post, like what a mailbox sits on, with a transparent door. Anyone can take books or put books inside to share with the community.

There are five book exchange boxes around the town, Carla Taylor said during Monday’s town council meeting.

Taylor helped organize the partnership between Atlantic Beach and Little Free Library and said she and her daughter plan to monitor the little libraries.

“Each location offers a variety of titles for all age groups, for both English and Spanish speaking readers of a diverse background,” she said. “Everyone is invited to take a book. And if you have books in good condition that you would like to donate, feel free to leave them at one of the locations.”

Here are the locations of the little libraries in Atlantic Beach:

406 32nd Ave.

3008 South Blvd.

607 31st Ave.

2902 Hwy 17 South

717 30th Ave South

There is a sixth book exchange box in front of the community center, and that one is sponsored by the Lions Club.