It has been about six months since votes were cast for the empty seat on the Atlantic Beach Town Council previously held by James DeWitt II who was killed last year in Richland County.

But the seat still remains vacant due to appeals made by candidate Michael Isom.

The first appeal was to circuit court and now Isom is appealing to the state supreme court.

Both of Isom's appeals state that John David, who received the most votes back in January, does not meet the residency requirement to be on town council.

Circuit Judge Debra McCaslin’s May 12 order affirms the election commission’s stance that David is a resident of Atlantic Beach, according to public documents.

This election has been costly to the town.

Town manager Benjamin Quattlebaum said the town usually spends about $5,000 on elections, but as of mid-June, lawyer expenses have brought the town’s total up to $17,500 spent on just this one election.

The town’s election commissioner, Joe Montgomery, said he and the commission are in a waiting period since their lawyer, Amanda Bailey, asked on June 9 for the state supreme court to expedite the hearing.

The hearing has not yet been scheduled.

“If it were up to us, John David would be in the seat,” Montgomery said. “Let’s get it over with. … We are going to prevail just as we did in the circuit court.”

The South Carolina Election Commission confirmed with My Horry News earlier this year that John David does meet all the requirements to be on town council.

“I have a house here, I have a driver's license, a voter registration card,” David said. “All my stuff is legal. … And I love the people and the history of Atlantic Beach.”