An Atlantic Beach special election candidate claims his winning opponent did not meet the residency requirement, according to an appeal filed against the town's election commission.

Michael Isom filed an appeal against the Town of Atlantic Beach Municipal Election Commission on Feb. 23.

Isom is asking that the decision be reversed to elect John David to take the seat previously held by James DeWitt II. DeWitt died from gunshot wounds in Richland County on Oct. 9 after holding the seat on town council for about a year.

“The Commission erred in finding that John David was a resident of the Town of Atlantic Beach,” the appeal reads.

Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission said that David is a registered voter in Atlantic Beach and so he therefore meets the residency requirements to be on council. Whitmire added that if David rented his property out to a tenant, which is what Isom claims David did, David may still serve on council if he can prove he is returning to his Atlantic Beach residence.

"Part of it is having the intention of returning there with your assets," Whitmire said. "You can be temporarily away."

Local election officials declared that David won the election with a majority of the votes. The first round of votes were cast on Jan. 17, and David got the most votes, but not the majority.

Election commissioner chairman Joe Montgomery said that David is the new councilman as far as he is concerned.

“We feel confident that we will win. I think the lawsuit is frivolous but [Isom] has the right to do that. I think [the residency requirement] should be as it is,” he said.

Isom and David could not be reached for comment.