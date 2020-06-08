State House Rep. Lucas Atkinson is set to defend his seat serving District 57 against fellow Democrat Miko Pickett in Tuesday’s primary election. The district includes parts of Dillon, Marion and Horry counties.
A lifelong resident of Marion County, Atkinson has served in the state House since 2017 and is on the rules and agriculture, natural resources and environmental affairs committees.
After graduating from Clemson University, he wanted to come back home.
“Our area means the world to me,” he said. “This is a place I’m glad to call home.”
He’d always wanted to get involved with politics, and he noted his father served as a probate judge. His grandfather was the mayor of Marion and also served in the state House.
Atkinson was able to work as an administrative coordinator under S.C. Sen. Kent Williams, R-District 30, for a few years, and he now helps his brother run T-Roy’s Restaurant in Marion.
If re-elected, Atkinson hopes to continue to work to bring high-paying jobs to the district, in part by thinking “outside the box.”
He wants local workers to not have to drive to cities such as Florence.
“We want them to be able to have jobs in our district,” he said.
When it comes to pay scale in the region compared to other areas, Atkinson said the numbers are improving.
He was a big proponent of getting hemp farming legalized in South Carolina, and hopes for that industry to continue to grow in the state. In 2018, a pilot program allowed 20 farmers in the state to grow up to 20 acres of industrial hemp. The following year, those numbers grew to 40 farmers and 40 acres. For 2020, there is no cap on the number of permits the state can issue or acreage for hemp farming.
Atkinson also backs the district getting its “fair share” of taxpayer dollars and putting that money toward downtown revitalization and area schools. Money typically tends to go to places such as Greenville and Spartanburg, and Atkinson said, “We deserve our fair share down here.”
Atkinson also champions reopening the economy, but in a safe way. He’s an advocate for chambers of commerce and businesses, and he stressed the importance of them operating.
“These businesses can’t stay shut down,” he said.
Looking back, he was pleased to be able to support six yearly two-cent state gas tax hikes that were approved in 2017 for road improvement, though he admits the road work can be a slow process.
Atkinson vows to be available to listen to community members’ concerns year- round and not just at election time.
“My door’s always open,” he said.
Pickett
Originally from New Jersey, Miko Pickett’s life changed in 2016 when her Mullins home flooded.
“We had never experienced anything like this,” she said. “It was terrifying.”
As she saw members of the community help each other, her husband’s nonprofit went to work.
The Pick 42 Foundation, which does business as Neighbors Helping Neighbors, has helped those impacted by disasters by helping them file recovery paper- work, and Pickett herself also became involved with the organization.
After her home flooded, she reached out to local officials and spoke out about drainage issues, even inviting council members to her home.
She hopes to speed up the disaster recovery process for her neighbors as a legislator and give back to the community that has embraced her.
“I’m doing this because I care,” she said. “I’m doing this for my community ... I just could not stand and watch what was going on any more. I had to make difference.”
Describing herself as a progressive, Pickett has not held political office.
She met her eventual husband, who is from Mullins, in her home state. The family moved from New Jersey to Charlotte in 2008.
Eight years later, they came to Mullins, having vacationed regularly on the Grand Strand.
When she arrived to the area, Pickett reached out to the Marion County Democratic Party, starting to attend their meetings and getting involved.
She learned more about politics as the party’s first vice chair, and even more by completing the James E. Clyburn Fellowship.
Not only was she able to learn from Clyburn, a U.S. House Representative representing the state’s sixth congressional district and the House Majority Whip, but she got to network with politicians from throughout the country.
Originally looking to be a campaign manager, Pickett decided to take what she learned and be a candidate.
“I see my friends, my family members and community members hurting every day,” she said. “The best way to help them is to get in office.”
Pickett has several years of experience in the business information technology field. Last August, she retired from her position as an executive for a financial company in Pennsylvania she worked for remotely to get more involved with Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Like the Picketts, the nonprofit shifted from Charlotte to Mullins, and its work also included organizing toy drives and shopping trips for kids.
Feeling more connected to the community working with the nonprofit than having a corporate job, Pickett strives to connect people with services and resources available.
Her efforts have included helping others file for unemployment and small business loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.
If elected, she wants to increase the minimum wage, highlighting Marion County having a 26% poverty rate. Pickett knows many in the community who are forced to work multiple jobs to make ends meet.
“This is not a District 57 issue,” she said. “This is a South Carolina issue.”
She also wants to increase broadband access in the district, particularly in rural areas.
Doing some research, she found out the majority of residents in Marion and Dillon counties don’t have that.
“It was unbelievable to me,” she said. “How can we expect to compete in the marketplace, and we don’t give them the basic tools?”
