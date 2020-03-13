The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of a suspect in last week's murder of a retired Conway police officer, according to a news release.
Authorities have been searching for 22-year-old Erick Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk. Police suspect Faulk was involved in the killing of 65-year-old James Odell Cochran on March 5.
Faulk is described as a 5-foot-10 black male who weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Around 6 p.m. on March 5, officers were called to a home on Long Branch Road near Conway where they found Cochran with "injuries consistent with a homicide," according to an Horry County Police Department release.
Cochran retired from the Conway Police Department with over 38 years of service.
The ATF is investigating the case with local law enforcement. Anyone with information about Faulk's whereabouts is asked to contact the HCPD at 843-915-8477.
