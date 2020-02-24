If the task of the mass transit symposium is to dream big while keeping an eye on today’s issues, Coast RTA sees money as the answer.
Brian Piascik, the regional bus authority’s chief executive officer, said dreams for the future could include rail transportation with park and ride lots. But for now, he said the bus system needs money to add to the fleet and upgrade stations.
All vehicle owners in Horry County pay $6.50 per vehicle annually as part of a road use fee that goes to the bus system, even if the vehicle owners live in an area that is not served by the bus system, such as North Myrtle Beach and Socastee. The road use fee adds up to about $2 million annually to the transit authority.
Piascik said his job gets tough when he has to approach each municipality to ask for funding and make the case that a bus system benefits residents countywide.
“We need a heavier investment if the region wants to benefit from transit the way transit can help,” he said citing increased ridership equals fewer vehicles on the roadways thereby helping with public safety. “It’s a possibility with the RIDE program, but it’s an eight-year deal. Which we’d take in a heartbeat. But, you’re looking for something that would have a little longer time frame, that helps you on the financial side of things.”
RIDE is Horry County's road-building program. It's funded by a 1% sales tax. If money for Coast RTA is included in the next RIDE (RIDE IV), it would have consistent funding for the eight years the tax is collected, but there is no guarantee how the organization would be funded after the tax ends.
Right now, Piascik said, the system uses 14 buses on routes that span from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Loris, Bucksport and into Georgetown County. He said one new bus would cost about $450,000, so upgrading the fleet is pricey.
Making his case for needing money, Piascik spoke to about 50 people from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Horry County elected officials, Myrtle Beach elected officials and members of the business community attending the symposium headed by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot on Monday.
Piascik said upgrades include the main office in Conway that is an old 1950s Ford dealership and doesn’t allow the mechanics to use the facility to work on the buses for necessary repairs. An upgrade is also needed at the “double-wide” modular office beside Myrtle Beach City Hall where seven of the 10 routes flow through and there are a few roadside stops in Georgetown County for riders. He said the authority should be doing a study next month to upgrade the facilities. He estimates the study will cost about $1 million and the upgrades would be about $20 million over five years.
“At this point, I don’t care what the revenue source is,” he said. “If I can get some more money, I can start moving more people. That’s the bottom line. Coast RTA is at the point now where we can do it. There was some question about that 10 years ago. There’s no question about that now.
“We can design services such that people will ride, we will get the three million passengers per year that they get in Columbia. Easy.”
Piascik said the RTA has more than 500,000 riders annually on their 14 buses serving a regional population of 340,000. The annual operating budget for RTA is $5.83 million with about 50% of the funding coming from the federal government, about 8% from the state, 31% from local governments and about 8% from paid fares. Bus fares range from free for children to $40 for a 15-day pass of unlimited rides.
Compared to other bus systems in the state, Piascik said Greenville has about a 400,000 regional population with 23 buses and an 845,407 annual ridership. Charleston’s system marks more than three million riders on its 72 buses serving a regional population of 550,000.
Lt. Gov. Evette said state officials had discussed making mass transit statewide last year, but decided to keep the regional bus system in place for now since each region is facing its own unique challenges and needs. Plus, she said, data is lacking as to what each region needs and there should be thought given to expanding public-private partnerships in improving mass transit.
Evette added the mass transit issue is tied to workforce housing needs, which is also vastly different in each part of the state.
The needed data should be forthcoming, said Karen Riordan of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
Riordan said she hopes the chamber can begin polling business owners about the need for mass transit and workforce housing in 30 to 60 days.
“We want to keep this conversation going now that we’ve got some momentum,” she said.
Some of the questions that need data, according to the discussion at the symposium, include what is the local hospitality fee impact of the 70,000 people who ride the free entertainment shuttle around Myrtle Beach and the number of workers who use RTA or would use the bus system if the routes had expanded hours and stops.
