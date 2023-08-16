Two different proposals are looking to develop more than 200 acres between Postal Way and U.S. 501 near Carolina Forest, but on Tuesday the projects were delayed yet again.
Twice the two agreements - one which could bring more than 1,100 residential and commercial units - have come before the Horry County Council for approval and now twice have been deferred.
Tuesday night, the council put off the second reading of the two agreements until its Nov. 14 meeting.
Residents in the area have complained that adding more residential units and businesses in that area will overburden the roads and schools in the Carolina Forest area.
Third district councilmember Dennis DiSabato said development is going to happen and the county has the means to control how and when it occurs. He added that the city of Conway is chomping at the bit to annex the land and the county will lose much of the taxes that will come from the new businesses if that happens.
The agreements call for a mixed-use community with residential, retail, office and professional uses. The community will have three accesses to U.S. 501 as well as four accesses and a roundabout on Postal Way with a network of internal roads.
The Chatham Crossing Development which encompasses 83.9 acres is requesting to rezone 34 acres to an RE or Mixed Use Zone. This allows multi-family residential, townhomes and a variety of commercial and professional uses.
The Waters Tract Development is looking to move 129.6 acres from Highway Commercial to a Planned Development District. This allows the developer to have more choices from residential to commercial pending approval from the county. The PDD agreement lists a total of 1,154 units.
Both agreements were unanimously approved by the Horry County planning commission. The commission's recommendation then went to council, which will have to give three favorable votes in order for the agreements to be passed.
Tuesday night, the council allowed public comment on the agreements but the actual second reading was put off for 90 days. DiSabato said the developers wanted to iron out some more of the development agreement details before moving forward.
Carolina Forest resident Nick Katsanos pleaded with the council to slow down with development in the Carolina Forest area. He said these proposals would be too much for Postal Way to endure.
“My wife has a business near the post office and customers already can’t get out for the traffic,” he said. “The children are going to struggle going to the high school that’s already 130% overcrowded.”
Katsanos said the new developments could bring up to 4,000 more vehicles a day and “Carolina Forest can’t absorb that.”
DiSabato said the biggest issue he hears about the new projects is roads and he has tried to get across to the residents that the developers have agreed to pay for new roads to help alleviate the increased traffic situation.
He said he has “shot down” more rezonings in his district than he has approved but this is one the county needs to take a long look at.
“If we turn this down, the city of Conway will annex it and be contiguous all the way to the Kroger shopping center,” DiSabato said. “The county will lose the revenue. Be careful what you ask for.”
Councilmember Al Allen said he didn’t have comments specific to these two developments but to growth in Horry County in general. He said he wasn’t against development but it had to be done in the right way.
“People are moving here but our county services are behind the eight ball,” he said. “Our roads, schools and even our doctor offices are overcrowded. We have a need for healthy growth.”
Allen added that he did not like to see major developers come into the county and take the money out of the state.
“It’s not fair for our property owners to have to pay taxes to support them,” he said. “The state is doing very little to help us.”
He said the county needs to work with the state, the school system and the cities when it comes to new developments.
“We all need to be on the same sheet of music,” he added.
The agreements need approval in three readings from the council. Tuesday’s deferral slates the second reading to come up again in November with final approval possible in December.
