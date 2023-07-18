Though many Atlantic Beach property owners are against the plans, a developer has taken the first step in bringing a high-rise to the historic Black beach’s oceanfront.
Morant Properties filed its plans last Wednesday that, if approved by town leaders, would clear the way to develop the vacant property for the Black Pearl of the Atlantic high-rise. The developer group also hopes to bring a nearby parking garage, which could also have an 11-story parking garage with more than 400 parking spaces.
After a contentious meeting Monday where Atlantic Beach property owners expressed opposition to the $80 million development, town council voted unanimously during a second and final reading on two ordinances that would allow the plans to move forward.
Community members have expressed fears that the high-rise project would gentrify the area, tarnish the history of the historic beach town and turn it into a vacation destination instead of a family community.
But representatives from the development team argue otherwise.
“We think that this will be an attraction that will bring people into the town,” said Charles Morant, one of the investors and developers of the project.
The project, he said, is a family collaboration which includes an attorney, project manager, architect, and himself, a retired chemist from New York.
Morant said the project has been a dream of his for the last 20 years.
“This is a family project,” Charles Morant said. “This is not a fly by night thing. This is something that’s achievable and is in the plan.”
The roughly .7 acre property, according to public records, was purchased in February 2021 for $1.4 million by 9 Thru 11 & 1 LLC, an LLC registered to Louis Morant, a Georgetown attorney and family member involved in the development. It’s made up of four lots.
The property where the proposed garage could be built – which is about half an acre made up of three lots – is located diagonally from the oceanfront property. Charles Morant said the property is currently under contract, contingent upon the town giving conditional approval to the plans.
He said he hopes they’ll get approval within 15 days of submitting the plans to the city, and is hoping the plans will go before planning commission in September and to council in October.
“Horry County has grown and will continue to grow and grow, and we want to be a part of that growth process,” Charles Morant said. “The community members, we understand their concerns, but we think their concerns are misguided and displaced and are based on the fear of gentrification and the fear of a lost community. I don’t think that will occur as a result of this project.”
Dwayne Dancy, principal of the design for the high-rise and architect with the Isoparm Design Group, said the team not looking to request any variances for the project. In other words, he said they are wanting to stay within the parameters of what is allowed within the zone. The property where the high-rise could be built is a waterfront (WF2) zone and Dancy said they plan to request it be a flexible zone (WF2-FDD).
Dancy said the whole team has a vested interest in Atlantic Beach, with many of them vacationing in the area as they grew up. He added that the property owners who are against the development haven’t made strides in revitalizing the town.
“I think they kind of tried to paint this as this New York Developer is coming in to do XYZ,” Dancy said. “That’s really not the case.
“I can understand some of it. They haven’t done anything for a long period of time. And, you know, every town has to be able to sustain. We’re going to try to do our best to make sure that there’s things in place for the community to come together, large groups, small groups, children … we even want to have a museum component.”
Erika Morant, another family member involved in the project who lives in Maryland, said she plans to help create aspects of the project for a wedding venue and gallery to remember the history of Atlantic Beach.
She said she hopes to bring a permanent installation as well as rotational aspects to the gallery.
“We definitely don’t want to erase the culture. We want to come in and be good stewards,” she said. “It appears to be a very tight-knit community, and we don’t want to take away from that.”
Erika Morant said her late great-grandmother was a housekeeper in Atlantic Beach, who would be proud of the family’s efforts today.
“My great-grandmother would be very proud to just see that the family is coming together to create something that speaks to the community they used to be a part of that provided them jobs,” Erika Morant said.
Also assisting with that historical component, particularly the history of the Gullah Geechee culture, is Sherry Suttles, a former Atlantic Beach council member who wrote a book about the town’s history.
For Suttles, she has always been fascinated by the history of Atlantic Beach, and has been asked on numerous occasions to help bring a museum to the town.
“I’m very much dedicated and devoted to a museum or facility that captures the critical history of Black folk with regard to beachfront and waterfront activity,” she said.
Suttles and others have said the downfall of Atlantic Beach happened after desegregation, allowing Black people to visit areas where, by law, they weren’t allowed to visit before.
Atlantic Beach was created as a place where Black people could go to the beach, enjoy dance clubs and eat in restaurants before integration.
Hubert Williams, who owns two properties in Atlantic Beach, said his father bought property in the 1940s and later built a restaurant: Williams Place.
He knows of the time Hurricane Hazel destroyed the oceanfront in 1954, sending a hotel more than 200 feet into the ocean. And he won’t forget the times when thousands of people would cram into the four streets that lead to the ocean, buying “snow balls” from him for 10-cents each.
Now, Williams said, 30th Avenue looks like an abandoned street in an abandoned city, and he hopes the high-rise project comes to fruition.
“If you look at 30th Avenue South today and you see 50 years of economic disaster, evidently there was inadequate management of civic leadership to prepare development after segregation,” Williams said. “And it has not improved as of today.
“After all these years, Atlantic Beach has been in an economic decline,” he said. “You look at it today, except for the new houses that have just sprung up in the last three years, it looks like an abandoned city. The hotel on the oceanfront will be a brand new sort of light into Atlantic Beach. It will be a avenue to sponsor conventions, weddings, anniversaries, reunions where Black people could go to their own resort. And being a first-class hotel with all of the amenities to serve those occasions, it would be a boost, a tremendous boost, economically to Atlantic Beach and would help it to develop.”
‘Bigger is not always better’
John Sketers’ mother and father bought property in Atlantic Beach in 1948 and later opened Sketers Place in 1952, which operated for about 40 years.
Sketers argues that beautifying and developing the gateways to the oceanfront, particularly 30th Avenue, is most important.
“Me, myself, I am for development, but controlled development,” he said, adding Atlantic Beach’s infrastructure is not built to accommodate the high-rise and parking deck. “Where the traffic going to go? There’s so much people don’t understand. One of my main concerns is Atlantic Beach is not designed for what they are talking about.
“Everything flows from Highway 17,” Sketers said. “Why can’t anyone who’s in charge of talking with the developer, why can’t we try to encourage them to beautify the gateway coming to the ocean? We need something to attract them off of Highway 17 and then get here.”
The high-rise, which would sit on the oceanfront on a parcel between 31st Avenue South and 30th Avenue South (or Atlantic Avenue), is proposed to be 30,827 square feet, preliminary plans presented to the town earlier this year show.
Charles Morant said within the 20 stories would be two levels of commercial space for restaurants and other businesses, a police and security area and fitness center, along with both short-term and long-term residential spaces. The entire high-rise would have 21 stories, with 20 being habitable.
Developers are proposing 24 luxury condos, 36 short-term rental units and 168 hotel rooms. Documents state each floor will have five 1-bedroom units, four 2-bedroom units, one 3-bedroom unit and two 4-bedroom units.
The Bay Watch Resort, the closest high-rise to Atlantic Beach, can be seen from the town, just north of its limits. Its three towers jut up in the skyline higher than Atlantic Beach’s structures. Built between 2001 and 2003, it has more than 270 rooms and suites, with three 19-story towers and a parking deck on about four acres in North Myrtle Beach on 27th Avenue South.
The proposed 22,072 square feet parking garage would have about 420 parking spaces, with an entrance off 30th Avenue South, records state.
In the plans, developers state the project would offer hundreds of temporary and permanent employment opportunities and roughly 27 public parking spaces not included in the development’s parking calculations that serve as beachfront parking. These improvements amount to $9 million to construct public amenities, giving back to the town.
The recently passed ordinances amend the town’s land management ordinance.
One ordinance amends parking and loading standards, adding a new rule that reduces that off-street parking requirements for Main Street 1 and Main Street 2 districts. The ordinance states in cases of mixed or joint uses, off-street parking requirements may be reduced by 50% for all non-residential and non-accommodation uses.
The second ordinance changes the wording from “contiguous area” to “contiguous group” of properties zoned WF1 and WF2 to be considered for designation as WF1-FDD and WF2-FDD for planned development districts. FDD stands for flexible design districts.
What’s next?
The developers’ plans are expected to go to the planning commission for a recommendation and then to town council, the body that will have the ultimate decision on whether or not the project will happen.
As for the property owners with concerns, if the property is zoned to allow for the development, by right, the developers can develop the property in whichever ways are permitted within that particular district.
“Bigger is not always better,” Sketers said. “And, two, you can get so big that you can lose control. That’s my concern.”
