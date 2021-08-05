Each eggshell sifted from the wet sand looked slashed, not cracked, as John McClanahan let them fall into a pile.

Terry Graham peeled each one open making sure the loggerhead hatchlings were out as about a dozen volunteers gathered to watch a nest inventory before sunrise Tuesday in Surfside Beach.

The pair removed egg after egg – 86 misshapen cradles representing successful hatchlings that had made it out of the nest while 10 whole, unviable eggs were placed to the side.

The Surfside Beach nest marks the first to hatch in Horry County this year, Graham said. But as the sand warms in the coming days more hatchlings will emerge from the nests on the Grand Strand.

Expectations bring warnings.

“Before they get to nesting, they’ve traveled the north Atlantic,” said Ann Wilson, Myrtle Beach State Park ranger. “So, think like a turtle that big has traveled and avoided every single danger and for it to get back to any beach. It’s just, man, it’s a freakin’ miracle.”

Wilson rolled her eyes recounting a report of tourists riding a turtle as she attempted to nest. Days later Graham shook her head in disbelief as she talked about drunken beach walkers harassing turtles at night.

“You see a turtle on the beach — you're freakin’ excited; I get it,” Wilson said. “The best thing you can do is walk away. I get it, I’m not walking away either. If you’re going to stick around, you’ve got to give her space and you need to be behind her.”

And pick up the litter, fill in the holes, take tents and beach chairs off the beach, use red lights on flashlights rather than any other color, turn off the porch lights facing the ocean, Graham said.

Graham is the coordinator of the Garden City Beach and Surfside group of the South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE). She’s been with the organization for almost 13 years. Before she joined SCUTE, Graham owned a business in the area but after she retired, she still wasn’t making time to walk on the beach. So, she decided to volunteer.