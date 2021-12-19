An artist’s stroke: Betsy Havens recovers and continues to paint

Betsy Havens gripped a brush in her right hand and dipped the bristles into acrylic marigold. Gently adding a touch of pink opera to the toe, the 77-year-old stroked the colors across a canvass.
She had not planned to paint druids on horseback under a green sky when she sat beside her husband Jim Calk and an occupational therapist at Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, in Murrells Inlet.
“It speaks to her,” Calk, an artist too, explained. “She lets the canvas speak to her and paints what it needs.”
And Havens needs to paint. She’s been an artist since taking a class in Savannah, Georgia, as a pre-teen. The couple’s art is sold and shown across the region and internationally, Calk said.
But her need to create art was threatened on Nov. 11 when she had a stroke. She was treated at the Georgetown Tidelands hospital and later transferred to the Murrells Inlet facility. On Thanksgiving, Havens was admitted to the fourth-floor rehabilitation hospital.
Soon, Calk said, his wife will be released and back in their home near the Rice Museum.
Michelle Anderson, her occupational therapist, said Havens suffered a major stroke to the right side of her brain that affected the left side of her body. When she was first admitted she was unable to sit up or stand without support. But, she said, one day Havens was brought into therapy where brushes, paints and a canvas were laid out for her.
“I dove right in,” Havens said, realizing she could still paint as she recovered from the stroke. And, she added, she didn’t notice a therapist had been massaging her left hand all the while she painted.
That day, Calk said his wife painted a dreamy, flesh-colored creation she titled Frankincense and Myrrh. He posted the image on social media with a progress update. The acrylic 8x10 painting was bought on Dec. 3.
“It was a big relief for her and all of us that it didn’t affect her painting and the artist that she is,” Anderson said.
Still facing a long road to recovery, Anderson said they are focusing on core balance and use of her left hand. One issue is reminding Havens to pay attention to the left side of her paintings that she had been leaving as resting or empty spaces.
“We noticed she wasn’t painting there, so we are paying attention to it. It just teaches her brain to focus there,” Anderson said, watching Havens fill in the lower left part of the druid painting with brown paint strokes.
Calk held the painting in his hands on Thursday and walked across the therapy room so Havens could look at it from afar.
She nodded and said she was done. She called it Knights of Old. She said it would be about 14 months before she decided if she liked it.
“I never think about the painting I just finished. I try not to. I just paint another one,” Havens said. “You just need to keep painting.”
And she will because painting is her communication.
“You don’t have to be explicit with words,” she said in a weary and crackling voice.
But she is done with one thing – the stroke.
She’s learned a lot, grown a lot and prayed a lot in the recovery.
“I hope I have become the woman that I should be,” she said rubbing a few fingers over the pearls laced around her neck.
Those pearls, Calk said, are her trademark along with her black clothes.
Havens said she always wears black because it doesn’t show paint and she is always prepared to paint.
And the pearls, Havens wears them because she’s cold natured and pearls retain heat. Plus, pearls are pearls.
“They give me strength. I like to look at myself with pearls because it looks happy. Pearls are happy,” she smiled. “Pearls are very lovely for women. Men don’t wear them much.”
Standing nearby Tammy Hubbard, the nurse supervisor, said Havens should be released from the facility within a few days and she is expected to continue working towards recovery.
“Her resilience and her strength that she has inside is a major part of her recovery,” Hubbard said.
